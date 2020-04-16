Solar-powered hand sanitiser wins ESA-backed hackathon

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 07:50

A start-up company that has repurposed upcycled solar cells to generate ultraviolet light to disinfect people’s hands has won €20 000 in a hackathon designed to share and rapidly develop ideas to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 12 000 people from over 100 countries took part in the Global Hack, organised by Estonian-based Garage48 and sponsored by ESA’s business incubation centre in Estonia. Entrants were kept motivated by a recorded message from ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

The winners were announced on 12 April.

