The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Solar-powered hand sanitiser wins ESA-backed hackathon

Category: Space Hits: 4

A start-up company that has repurposed upcycled solar cells to generate ultraviolet light to disinfect people’s hands has won €20 000 in a hackathon designed to share and rapidly develop ideas to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 12 000 people from over 100 countries took part in the Global Hack, organised by Estonian-based Garage48 and sponsored by ESA’s business incubation centre in Estonia. Entrants were kept motivated by a recorded message from ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

The winners were announced on 12 April.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Solar-powered_hand_sanitiser_wins_ESA-backed_hackathon

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version