Moon and morning planets

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Did you see the planets and moon this morning? Dr Ski in Valenica, Philippines, caught them, with the moon poised above Jupiter (brightest), Saturn (middle) and Mars (reddish). Thanks, Dr Ski!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Terri Norris in Springfield, Ohio saw the moon and 3 planets on April 14 and caught them in this double-exposure image, explaining: “Shot with Olympus EM1M3 using Starry Sky mode. It’s a double exposure shot in order to get the bright moon properly exposed. The colored lights in the left edge of the image are lights of a plane passing in the 2.5-second exposure.” Thanks, Terri!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev in Guttenberg, New Jersey wrote on April 14: “Taking advantage of reasonable clear sky conditions after yesterday’s stormy weather. Jupiter, Saturn and Mars line up with the last quarter moon before dawn on Tuesday over New York City.” Thank you, Alexander!
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community of the waning moon’s sweep past Jupiter (brightest), Saturn (middle) and Mars (reddish) – in April 2020. Submit your photo here. Thanks to all who submitted! View more planet photos at EarthSky Community Photos.
