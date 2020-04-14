Satellites providing clear picture of greenhouse gases

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

With increasing levels of greenhouse gases causing our climate to change, it is important to understand exactly where these gases come from and how they disperse in the atmosphere. A new dataset, produced by the European Space Agency’s Climate Change Initiative, provides a detailed view of carbon dioxide and methane – two of the most important human-made gases driving global warming.

