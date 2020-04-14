Time-travelling ESA team explore a virtual Moon

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 05:34 Hits: 4

If someone had been watching as Apollo 15’s Falcon Lunar Module headed down beside the Moon’s Appenine mountains in 1971, then this is what they would have seen. ESA researchers, working with UK company Timelab Technologies, are recreating historic missions to the Moon in high-definition 360 virtual reality, as a way of gaining new insights from vintage instrument data – as well as helping plan new missions for later this decade.

