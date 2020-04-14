The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Time-travelling ESA team explore a virtual Moon

Category: Space Hits: 4

If someone had been watching as Apollo 15’s Falcon Lunar Module headed down beside the Moon’s Appenine mountains in 1971, then this is what they would have seen. ESA researchers, working with UK company Timelab Technologies, are recreating historic missions to the Moon in high-definition 360 virtual reality, as a way of gaining new insights from vintage instrument data – as well as helping plan new missions for later this decade.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Time-travelling_ESA_team_explore_a_virtual_Moon

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version