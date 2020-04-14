Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 08:15 Hits: 3

Since March 2017, ESA’s NELIOTA project has been regularly looking out for ‘lunar flashes’ on the Moon, to help us better understand the threat posed by small asteroid impacts. The project detects the flash of light produced when an asteroid collides energetically with the lunar surface, and recently recorded its 100th impact. But this time, it was not the only one watching.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/100th_lunar_asteroid_collision_confirmed_by_second_telescope