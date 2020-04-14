The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

100th lunar asteroid collision confirmed by second telescope

Since March 2017, ESA’s NELIOTA project has been regularly looking out for ‘lunar flashes’ on the Moon, to help us better understand the threat posed by small asteroid impacts. The project detects the flash of light produced when an asteroid collides energetically with the lunar surface, and recently recorded its 100th impact. But this time, it was not the only one watching.

