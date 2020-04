Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 22:27 Hits: 4

Intuitive Machines' robotic Nova-C spacecraft will touch down near Vallis Schröteri, the largest valley on the moon, on its initial delivery mission for NASA in October 2021.

Read more https://www.space.com/intuitive-machines-private-moon-landing-site-details-2021.html