Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 14:30 Hits: 2

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who has spent nine months living and working on the International Space Station, will join fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos for a scheduled return to Earth on Friday, April 17.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-tv-to-air-landing-of-nasa-astronauts-meir-morgan-crewmate-skripochka