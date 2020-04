Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 21:38 Hits: 4

It was 50 years ago Monday (April 13) that the Apollo 13 crew famously told NASA: "Houston, we've had a problem." You can celebrate the "successful failure" with a NASA documentary and more.

Read more https://www.space.com/apollo-13-50th-anniversary-webcast-digital-celebrations.html