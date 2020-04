Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 18:25 Hits: 3

As one astronaut crew replaces another and space enthusiasts prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13, three NASA astronauts currently living on the International Space Station talked about life in orbit.

Read more https://www.space.com/coronavirus-outbreak-surreal-for-astronauts-in-space-expedition-62.html