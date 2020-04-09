Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 07:00 Hits: 4

Expedition 63 crewmembers (from left) Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner pose for pictures the day before launch.

Live launch coverage is underway on NASA Television and the agency’s website for the targeted lift off at 4:05 a.m. EDT (1:05 p.m. in Baikonur), of a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, and Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos will begin a six-hour journey to the International Space Station.

The new crew members will dock to the station’s Zvezda service module at 10:16 a.m. They will join Expedition 62 Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos and NASA Flight Engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, who will complete their station mission and return to Earth April 17 on the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, which will land in Kazakhstan. Morgan launched July 20, 2019, for an extended duration mission. Meir and Skripochka launched to the space station aboard a Soyuz spacecraft on Sept. 25, 2019.

About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open, and the six crew members will greet each other.

For launch coverage and more information about the mission, visit: https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/. Get space station news, images and features via social media on Instagram at: @iss, ISS on Facebook, and on Twitter @Space_Station and @ISS_Research.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2020/04/09/nasa-tv-is-live-now-for-launch-of-new-station-crew/