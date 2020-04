Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 18:19 Hits: 2

NASA has selected Masten Space Systems of Mojave, California, to deliver and operate eight payloads – with nine science and technology instruments – to the Moon’s South Pole in 2022, to help lay the foundation for human expeditions to the lunar surface beginning in 2024.

