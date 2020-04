Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

The planned launch of a SpaceX rocket this month to send a new GPS navigation satellite into orbit for the U.S. military has been delayed to June 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Space Force officials say.

