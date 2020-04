Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 11:40 Hits: 2

The moon will stun skywatchers this evening (April 7) with the biggest full moon of the year, but later this week humans will catch a very different view of our companion, in infrared light.

Read more https://www.space.com/mercury-spacecraft-bepicolombo-moon-observations-earth-flyby-2020.html