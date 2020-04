Articles

Category: Space
Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

New observations of the interstellar comet — which traveled unaltered for eons before arriving in the solar system — have revealed it's fragmenting

The post Is the Interstellar Comet 2I/Borisov Breaking Up? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

