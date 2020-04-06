The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What is a supermoon?

Category: Space Hits: 3

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Read more https://www.space.com/38940-supermoon-facts.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version