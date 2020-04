Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 12:38 Hits: 8

The "potentially hazardous" asteroid 1998 OR2 is just a few weeks away from its close encounter with Earth, and you can watch the giant space rock's approach online or with a small telescope.

Read more https://www.space.com/huge-asteroid-1998-or2-telescope-photos-april-2020-flyby.html