Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

NASA has awarded the Facility Assurance, Inspection, Monitoring and Occupational Safety (FAIMOS) II contract to Mission Technology of Cleveland to provide support services for the Safety and Mission Assurance Office (SMAO), as well as the Center Operations Directorate (COD) at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

