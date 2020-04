Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 09:04 Hits: 4

If you could bring something back from Mars to Earth, what would you choose? This question is becoming reality, as ESA opens a call for scientists to join a NASA team working to determine which martian samples should be collected and stored by the Perseverance rover set to launch this Summer.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Exploration/Choosing_rocks_on_Mars_to_bring_to_Earth