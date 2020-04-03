Spot BepiColombo during its ‘goodbye flyby’

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

On 10 April, BepiColombo will be visible to amateur and professional astronomers during its first – and only – Earth flyby, as the spacecraft makes its way to Mercury, the innermost planet of the Solar System. The best place to spot it is the southern hemisphere, but observers in southern locations of the northern hemisphere might also catch a parting view of the spacecraft.

