Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

As is customary on the first day of April, scientists posted research that breaks out of the box peer-review normally keeps it in.

The post Astronomers Make It Rain, Search for Gin and Vampires appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/astronomers-make-it-rain-search-for-gin-and-vampires/