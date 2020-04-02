The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Satellites map the global flow of oil

Category: Space Hits: 4

Demand for oil has collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic just as supply is about to strengthen because of a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia. As a result, oil prices have sunk to levels not seen since 2002.

As storage tanks around the world fill up, ESA-backed companies are using satellite data to map the flow of oil across the globe through shipping channels and pipelines in almost real time. The analysis allows producers, traders and governments to support the economy by taking informed decisions about the fuel that powers industry and heats homes.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Satellites_map_the_global_flow_of_oil

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version