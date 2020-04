Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020

Filled with more than 4,000 pounds of valuable scientific experiments and other cargo, a SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft is set to leave the International Space Station Monday, April 6.

