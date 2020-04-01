Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 08:00 Hits: 4

The alarming levels of spread and severity of COVID-19 have led the World Health Organization to declare COVID-19 a pandemic outbreak. Italy is currently the most affected country in the world.

ESA launches today the announcement of funding “Space in response to COVID-19 outbreak” in collaboration with the Italian Minister for Technological Innovation and Digitalisation and the support of the Italian Space Agency and other countries.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Space_in_response_to_COVID-19_outbreak