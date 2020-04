Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

Awarding innovative solutions, developments and ideas that use Earth observation data to tackle challenges faced by business and society, the Copernicus Masters 2020 competition is now open for submissions.

http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Submissions_open_for_Copernicus_Masters_2020