Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 20:58 Hits: 3

NASA has awarded the Aerospace, Research, Development, and Engineering Support Services (ARDES) II contract to Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, to execute robotic space missions for the agency through the full mission life cycle, from mission concept and formulation through data analysis.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-contract-for-aerospace-research-development-engineering-support