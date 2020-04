Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 21:41 Hits: 4

If it’s clear this Friday evening, April 3rd, you’ll be treated to the sight of Venus and the Pleiades in an apparent cosmic embrace.

The post The Pleiades Embrace Venus appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/press-releases/the-pleiades-embrace-venus/