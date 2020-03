Articles

Astronauts from around the world gathered to chat alongside scientists, doctors and celebrities in a videoconference event called #SpaceConnectsUs to offer tips for living in isolation and to discuss the bigger picture and how we can emerge from this difficult period to improve the world.

