Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 16:14 Hits: 3

NASA has selected SpaceX of Hawthorne, California, as the first U.S. commercial provider under the Gateway Logistics Services contract to deliver cargo, experiments and other supplies to the agency’s Gateway in lunar orbit.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-artemis-contract-for-gateway-logistics-services