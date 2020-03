Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 17:17 Hits: 3

Several star parties have been canceled or rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. In many cases, organizers are still in the process of making a decision on how and when to hold a given event. Here is an updated calendar of upcoming North American star parties and events, with a date for a final […]

