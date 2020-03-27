Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 11:12 Hits: 3

Devotees of electronic music are snapping up space-enabled creative content as they collect unique digital keepsakes and access the latest releases.

As music concerts across the world are cancelled or postponed, artists and record labels are exploring new ways to deliver personalised content experiences to fans in their homes

Companies that had previously specialised in adding a digital layer to real-life experiences have switched to using their platforms to deliver personalised mementos.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Space_data_adds_to_the_fun_for_music_fans