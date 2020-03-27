The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

#SpaceConnectsUs replay

Asteroid Day and the European Space Agency connected Europe and the world with astronauts, scientists and performers bringing a message of hope and support for those facing the global Coronavirus crisis.

This online programme was broadcast sequentially in Dutch, German, Italian, French and English to inspire armchair explorers everywhere.

This English broadcast featured Timothy Peake, Rusty Schweickart, Nicole Stott, Tom Jones, Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu and Anousheh Ansari

Special guests
Gianluca Masi, Jan Wörner, Mayim Bialik, Murad Osmann, Alison Pill, Paulina Chávez, Angélique Kidjo, Grig Richters

Moderator
Brian Cox

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/03/SpaceConnectsUs_replay

