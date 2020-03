Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 18:21 Hits: 2

With just hours left to wait, it's impossible not to get excited over the finale of the "Star Trek: Picard" season one: "Et in Arcadia Ego – part II." Here's an exclusive sneak peek

Read more https://www.space.com/star-trek-picard-finale-exclusive-clip.html