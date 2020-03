Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 18:54 Hits: 2

Nevada-based Bigelow Aerospace, which has long aimed to set up outposts in Earth orbit and on the moon, let 20 employees go last week and then laid off all 68 of its remaining workers on Monday (March 23).

Read more https://www.space.com/bigelow-aerospace-lays-off-workforce-coronavirus.html