Astronauts to offer inspiration during isolation in #SpaceConnectsUs

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 07:54

In Europe and around the world, we’ve been getting used to a different way of living in recent weeks. On Thursday, 26 March, ESA and long-time partner Asteroid Day will host #SpaceConnectsUs – a chance to connect across borders and hear from space explorers, artists, and scientists about how to manage ourselves and our environment as our communities battle a global pandemic.

