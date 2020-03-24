The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Astronauts to offer inspiration during isolation in #SpaceConnectsUs

Category: Space Hits: 3

In Europe and around the world, we’ve been getting used to a different way of living in recent weeks. On Thursday, 26 March, ESA and long-time partner Asteroid Day will host #SpaceConnectsUs – a chance to connect across borders and hear from space explorers, artists, and scientists about how to manage ourselves and our environment as our communities battle a global pandemic.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Newsroom/Astronauts_to_offer_inspiration_during_isolation_in_SpaceConnectsUs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version