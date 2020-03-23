Submit your #SocialDistanceSelfie

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Glyn Cassidy in the UK wrote: “Isolating like I always do.” Good choice. Thanks, Glyn!

April Singer in New Mexico – who has contributed many photos to EarthSky – wrote: “Doing well. Keeping busy. Cloudy though so no stars tonight.” Thank you, April!

Tony Aaron wrote: “Catching rays, waiting to hear if I get my job back.”Thank you, Tony.

View at Earthsky Community Photos. | Matt Varacalli of Brooklyn, New York, said, “Practicing my guitar, social distancing and trying to have fun while being safe.”

Kelly Mitchell said: “Hello from the south coast of England. In for another 11 days then seeing if I have a job? But my kids are with me and we are well! Hello to you all.”

“Getting ready for comets tonight,” said Tom Wildoner of the Dark Side Observatory.

Eryne Thibeau wrote: “#alonetogether in Maine.”

David Aylsworth wrote: “Keeping safe in Burlington, Canada.”

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski wrote of this March 22 photo from Valencia, Philippines: “Quarantine gives me plenty of time to plan tonight’s observing session (the Southern Milky Way, I think). The whisky is part of my self-medication regimen. Only after noon.”

Sally Cawdery wrote: “Isolating with some banging tunes in Newark UK.” Thanks, Sally!

Sandee Wilson said: “Cleaning and rearranging my living space, this may take a while! It’s been cloudy so no star gazing from my patio.” Thanks, Sandee!

Dawn DeFrank said: “A little crazy in Cleveland, Ohio.”

Daniel Hansen wrote: “Doing pretty well. Good thing I’m an introvert.” Me, too, Daniel. Finally, introverts win!

Plus we heard from:

Barry Allen: “Hanging out with a house full of critters in Bedford, TX. No observations due to two weeks of rain every single day. Doing some much needed telescope maintenance.”

Mysti Turner: “So far so good, sunshine helps. Mostly just want to see a much flatter curve.”

Gabriella Zanon Palmer: Last few nights even the UK has been clear. What a treat before bedtime

Radu Brotoiu: “Stay at home.”

Nancy Windhorst: “I’m staying in and cooking and baking and yes eating! Not so bad.”

Haneean Al Isnaad Mareean: “If you are out for a walk, please follow health guidelines.”

Kelly Mitchell: “Beer in the garden after doing most of my hedges. Kids on the trampoline. So lucky to have this garden and this weather!”

Raylenee Keys: “With all the stress/anxiety going on, last night, all geared up, I went to take the trash and I looked up. There was Orion, the moon to its right, Castor and Pollux, Ursa Major. And it almost felt like nothing was going on just like magic. Thanks, Universe, for looking down on me. I am not alone.”

Bottom line: Thanks to everyone who contributed to our #SocialDistancingSelfies and comments. Post your photo at EarthSky Community Photos, on EarthSky Facebook, or in the comment section of this post. Now go wash your hands!

