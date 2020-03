Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 11:36 Hits: 3

Rosario Dawson has been cast as a live-action version of longrunning "Star Wars" animated character Ahsoka Tano for season two of "The Mandalorian" on the streaming service Disney Plus.

Read more https://www.space.com/star-wars-the-mandalorian-rosario-dawson-ahsoka-tano.html