A year of sunrises

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rupesh Sangoi captured separate images of the sunrise, showing the sun’s movement along the horizon between the June and December solstices, and on the equinoxes. He wrote: “Did this for over a year, at sunrise.” Glorious composite, Rupesh! Thank you.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/Guli65oSBIs/a-year-of-sunrises

