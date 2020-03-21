A year of sunrises

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rupesh Sangoi captured separate images of the sunrise, showing the sun’s movement along the horizon between the June and December solstices, and on the equinoxes. He wrote: “Did this for over a year, at sunrise.” Glorious composite, Rupesh! Thank you.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015