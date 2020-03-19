The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Explore the universe from home

Category: Space Hits: 3

Image via NASA.

Explore our enormous universe from your little spot at home. Here’s a list of online activities, e-books, podcasts and other content from NASA.

Play games or get homework help with STEM activities
Launch rockets, build a moon habitat, solve space-y puzzles, and more. Science, technology, engineering, and math activities for kids and adults.

Solve challenges and become a citizen scientist
Open Opportunities for participation are posted here, in areas including aeronautics, astronomy, Earth science, living in space, multimedia production, and more.

Listen to NASA podcasts
Lots to choose from.

Read e-books
Free downloads. Some popular choices: Earth at Night, Galaxies Through Space and Time, The Saturn System Through the Eyes of Cassini.

Work on your application to be an astronaut
Do you have what it takes to be an astronaut? NASA is accepting applications through March 31.

Spot the International Space Station in your night sky
How to watch the International Space Station (ISS) pass overhead from wherever you are in the world. It’s the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up.

Bottom line: Activities you can do from home to explore the universe, via NASA.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/O97PR27x65o/nasa-podcasts-online-activities-ebooks-link

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version