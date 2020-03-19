Watch 2 penguins explore closed Chicago aquarium

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 10:35 Hits: 3

With Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium closed due to visitors due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a couple of penguins were given the opportunity to look around areas in the aquarium not usually visited by its penguins. On Sunday and Monday (March 15 and 16, 2020), the aquarium tweeted videos showing the penguins’ tour. A 30-year-old rockhopper penguin named Wellington seemed especially intrigued by an exhibit of Amazonian fish.

Penguins in the Amazon?! ?? Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

The adventure continues! ??

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) ? pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Bottom line: Video of a couple of penguins exploring Chicago’s Shedd aquarium, closed due to Covid-19.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/yYIwz1vUCuE/penguins-explore-closed-aquarium-video