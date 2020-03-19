The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch 2 penguins explore closed Chicago aquarium

With Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium closed due to visitors due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a couple of penguins were given the opportunity to look around areas in the aquarium not usually visited by its penguins. On Sunday and Monday (March 15 and 16, 2020), the aquarium tweeted videos showing the penguins’ tour. A 30-year-old rockhopper penguin named Wellington seemed especially intrigued by an exhibit of Amazonian fish.

Bottom line: Video of a couple of penguins exploring Chicago’s Shedd aquarium, closed due to Covid-19.

