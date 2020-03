Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:01 Hits: 0

Detailed calculations reveal a surprise about how black holes bend light around themselves, opening a new possibility for future observations.

The post Scientists Predict Countless Rings of Light Encircle Black Holes appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/scientists-predict-countless-rings-of-light-encircle-black-holes/