Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:31 Hits: 1

One of the nine Merlin engines that powers the reusable Falcon 9 rocket's first stage shut down too early during today's launch, Elon Musk said. He vowed to get to the bottom of the issue, even though it didn't prevent the rocket from doing its job.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-falcon-9-rocket-engine-launch-anomaly-investigation.html