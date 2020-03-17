Share your moon and planets photos with EarthSky

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

Enjoying the sky is something we all can do from a social distance. Share your photos at EarthSky Community Photos (submit here), or at EarthSky Facebook. This week, we’re focused on the moon passing four planets before sunup. Grab your camera, and aim east each morning this week, before the sky lightens. A few selected photos here. We’ll be adding more as the week progresses. Thank you if you’ve already posted!

Read more: Moon sweeps past 4 planets before sunup

See more moon and planet photos at EarthSky Community Photos

Share your moon and planet photos with EarthSky Facebook

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the waning moon and planets in the east before sunup, on March 16, 2020.

Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/Qpu9XJp_0XM/photos-waning-moon-4-planets-earthsky