Share your moon and planets photos with EarthSky

Enjoying the sky is something we all can do from a social distance. Share your photos at EarthSky Community Photos (submit here), or at EarthSky Facebook. This week, we’re focused on the moon passing four planets before sunup. Grab your camera, and aim east each morning this week, before the sky lightens. A few selected photos here. We’ll be adding more as the week progresses. Thank you if you’ve already posted!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of Guttenberg, New Jersey – publisher of the website WorldTimeZone.com – captured this photo on the morning of March 16, 2020. He wrote: “Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, last quarter Moon and Antares (Scorpius) over Manhattan, New York (there is always time for the social gatherings with the real stars during clear sky conditions over NYC …)” Thank you, Alexander!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, the moon and the constellation Scorpius on March 16, 2020, from Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Joel Weatherly in Edmonton, Aberta, Canada wrote on March 16: “I have been enjoying selenography lately, so here is this morning’s third quarter moon with labels for ten features I found interesting. This image was captured about four hours after the moon exactly reached its third quarter phase.” Thank you, Joel!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski of Valencia, Philippines, caught this shot of Jupiter and Mars on March 16, 2020, just 4 days before their coming conjuncton. He wrote: “Jupiter and Mars now fit in the same 3° FOV of my low-power eyepiece.” Thank you, Dr Ski!
View on Facebook. | April Singer wrote on March 16, 2020: “The waning moon as it was getting low in the sky Sunday (yesterday) morning from Santa Clara Pueblo, northern New Mexico, USA. Stay safe everyone, be kind.” Thank you, April.
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the waning moon and planets in the east before sunup, on March 16, 2020.
