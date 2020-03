Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 14:08 Hits: 2

With significant developments in the coronavirus situation and recent directives in our host nations, ESA has taken steps ensure the operation of its critical tasks while carefully reinforcing its duty of care and social responsibility.

Read more http://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/Coronavirus_and_ESA_s_duty_of_care