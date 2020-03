Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 18:51 Hits: 1

NASA has removed the Lunar Gateway from its "critical path" to return humans to the moon by 2024. But the agency has assured that it isn't casting aside its plan for a moon-orbiting space station.

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-remove-lunar-gateway-artemis-critical-path.html