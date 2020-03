Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 11:56 Hits: 3

The red supergiant star Betelgeuse is nearing the end of its life, and researchers are preparing for what it will look like when the star explodes in a supernova.

Read more https://www.space.com/what-betelgeuse-star-supernova-explosion-will-look-like.html