Category: Space Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 12:53 Hits: 4

The private spaceflight company SpaceX will launch 60 new Starlink satellites to join its ever-growing broadband internet megaconstellation in orbit Sunday (March 14), and you can watch it live online.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-5-internet-satellites-launch-webcast.html