Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 17:40 Hits: 1

"I'm naturally concerned. How do things look this morning?" It is 7:06 a.m. CDT on April 14, 1970. Ten hours earlier, almost to the minute, an explosion aboard Apollo 13 put the mission into peril.

Read more https://www.space.com/apollo-13-real-time-website.html