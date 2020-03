Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 21:53 Hits: 5

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy will be available for live satellite interviews from 7 to 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, March 19, before launching on a six-and-a-half month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-astronaut-chris-cassidy-available-for-interviews-before-launch