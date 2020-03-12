Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 12:00 Hits: 4

Video: 00:45:56 Replay of a press briefing on ExoMars, held on 12 March 2020.

Replay of a press briefing on ExoMars, held on 12 March 2020. Participants were ESA Director General, Jan Wörner, the Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, David Parker, and Francois Spoto, the ExoMars Team Leader. Hosted by ESA’s Head of Communication, Philippe Willekens. Please note: Due to current travel restrictions, the briefing was hosted on ESA’s videoconferencing system, and broadcast on ESA Web TV. This has had an impact on the quality of the replay we are able to provide.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/03/Press_briefing_on_ExoMars