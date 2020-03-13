Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

Video: 00:02:43

In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Victoria Falls, one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, which lies along the course of the Zambezi River.

See also Victoria Falls to download the image.

In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Victoria Falls, one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, which lies along the course of the Zambezi River.

See also Victoria Falls to download the image.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/03/Earth_from_Space_Victoria_Falls